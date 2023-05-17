"Manchester City" destroyed "Real Madrid" and reached the final of the Champions League

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, "Manchester City" crushed Madrid's "Real" with a score of 4-0 on their home turf, securing their place in the final.

The English club's victory came from a brace by Bernardo Silva, a goal by Jules Alvarez, and an own goal by Eder Militao.

In the final, "Manchester City" will face "Inter".

"Manchester City" (England) - "Real" (Spain) - 4-0 (2-0) - first leg - 1-1

Goals: Silva, 23 - 1-0, Silva, 37 - 2-0, Militao, 76 (own goal) - 3-0, Alvarez, 90 - 4-0

"Manchester City": Ederson, Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Stones, Gundogan (Mahrez, 79), De Bruyne (Foden, 84), Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Holland (Alvarez, 89).

"Real": Courtois, Carvajal (Vazquez, 80), Alaba, Militao, Camavinga (Chust, 80), Modric (Rudiger, 63), Kroos (Asensio, 70), Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo (Ceballos, 80), Benzema.

