Inzaghi spoke about the likely opponents of Inter in the Champions League final

The manager of Inter, Simone Inzaghi, has shared his thoughts on the upcoming UEFA Champions League final.

His team will face the winner of today's match between Manchester City and Real Madrid. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

"These are the two best teams in Europe. The first match was evenly matched, and we saw how good both teams are. I am looking forward to their second leg," he said.

It is worth noting that the second leg of the semi-final will take place in Manchester and kick off at 22:00.