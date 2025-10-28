Mamelodi Sundowns' Nuno Santos delighted with qualifying for Caf Champions League

The Portuguese netted his first striker for The Brazilians on Sunday

Mamelodi Sundowns' Nuno Santos delighted with and qualifying for Caf Champions League with his team.

Nuno Santos has expressed delight and joy at scoring his maiden goal for Mamelodi Sundowns last Sunday against Remo Stars.

Santos netted firs goal in the 2-0 win over the Nigerian side at Loftus Versveld with Peter Shalulile scoring the other.

Santos joined Sundowns in the off-season as a direct replacement for Brazilian born Lucas Ribeiro and a lot is expected of him.

Actually, by now, Sundowns fans expected him to be above Ribeiro in terms of influencing results for the Miguel Cardoso side.

Swaying a result the club's way was Ribeiro's strength as he carried the side last season almost single handedly.

So far the player is yet to set the South African football scene like Ribeiro did.

"Very happy to score my first goal for this club. Qualified for the Champions League group stage in front of our fans. Only good feelings. We keep moving," Santos wrote on his Instagram Account.

Expectation is that Santos would impress on Saturday at the same venue when Sundowns hosts Betway Premiership chief rivals Orlando Pirates.