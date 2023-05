"Mainz" suffered a crushing defeat to the Bundesliga underdog

In the match of the 33rd round of the German championship, "Stuttgart" convincingly defeated "Mainz" with a score of 4-1.

The victory for the visitors was secured by goals from Wataru Endo, Serhou Guirassy, Chris Fuhrich, and Tanguy Coulibaly. Magnus Ingvartsen scored the only goal for the hosts.

"Mainz" - "Stuttgart" - 1:4 (1:1)

Goals: Ingvartsen, 23 - 1:0, Endo, 41 - 1:1, Guirassy, 64 - 1:2, Fuhrich, 78 - 1:3, Coulibaly, 90 - 1:4

"Mainz": Dahmen, da Costa, Bell (Widmer, 86), Kilian, Fernandes, Kunde (Aaron Martin, 86), Barreiro, Burkardt (Lee Jae-Sung, 65), Stach, Onisiwo, Ingvartsen (Azhark, 72).

"Stuttgart": Bredlow, Mavropanos, Anton, Coulibaly, Ito, Karazor, Nartey (Stenzel, 86), Endo, Mvumpa (Kalajdzic, 86), Guirassy (Kalajdzic, 86), Ginzcek (Haraguchi, 87), Thommy (Fuhrich, 62).

Don't miss: Barcelona is still awaiting Messi's decision.