Lukaku replacement: Napoli considering signing Dovbyk

The deal could be finalized as a matter of urgency.

Details: According to Corriere dello Sport, 28-year-old Roma and Ukraine national team striker Artem Dovbyk could become a Napoli player in the very near future.

The urgency stems from the fact that Napoli’s main forward, Romelu Lukaku, recently suffered an injury in a friendly match, leaving Antonio Conte at risk of starting the season without his key attacking figure—a scenario that could spell trouble in the opening fixtures. Among the solutions being considered is Artem Dovbyk, who so far has struggled to find his form at Roma under the new manager.

The source also reports that alongside Dovbyk, Napoli are keeping tabs on several other candidates: Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace, Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United, and Nikola Krstovic from Lecce.

Last season, Artem Dovbyk made 44 appearances for Roma and scored 17 goals. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €30 million, and his current contract with the club runs until 2029.

