Yves Bissouma could be heading to Italy. Roma target the midfielder

Tottenham are ready to let the holding midfielder go
Transfer news Today, 06:21
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Warren Little/Getty Images

Tottenham's holding midfielder Yves Bissouma could be on his way to Roma, with both clubs currently discussing a potential transfer.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham's Malian international Yves Bissouma is attracting strong interest from the capital club Roma. The source reports that Tottenham are hoping to sell the midfielder for no less than £20 million, and negotiations between the clubs are at an advanced stage.

Gian Piero Gasperini is eager to strengthen the core of the Roman side and sees Bissouma as the ideal candidate for the role.

In the 2024/25 season, Bissouma made 44 appearances for Tottenham (totalling 2,500 minutes), scoring two goals and picking up 12 yellow cards. The German portal Transfermarkt has valued the midfielder at €25 million.

