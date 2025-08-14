RU RU ES ES FR FR
Inter have opened talks with Roma regarding Manu Koné

The deal could be finalized in the near future.
Football news Today, 13:47
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Manu Koné in the Roma line-up Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The deal could be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan have made an official offer to AS Roma for the Wolves’ 24-year-old central midfielder Manu Koné.

It is reported that the potential deal could be worth €50 million, but Roma’s head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is counting on Koné and sees him as a key player for the team in the upcoming season. Negotiations are ongoing at this stage.

Koné joined Roma from Borussia Mönchengladbach last summer for €18 million. In the past season, Koné featured in 45 matches for Roma across all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.

His current contract with the Wolves runs until 2029, and his market value is estimated at €40 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Inter are considering the signing of Christopher Nkunku

