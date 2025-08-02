Inter considering signing Christopher Nkunku

Inter Milan are weighing up a move for Chelsea winger Christopher Nkunku.

Details: According to Rudy Galetti, the Italian giants are evaluating the potential impact of signing the 27-year-old Frenchman. Their interest was sparked after Atalanta declined to sell Ademola Lookman.

A final decision on the Chelsea winger has yet to be made, as some Nerazzurri executives remain unconvinced by his profile.

Last season, Christopher Nkunku made 48 appearances for Chelsea, netting 15 goals and providing 5 assists. He was mainly used as an impact substitute, injecting energy into the side and helping secure crucial results.

The player's current contract with Chelsea runs until June 2029, and Transfermarkt values him at 35 million euros.



