Atalanta director confirms Inter's offer for Lookman

Back at the end of last season, amid a falling out with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman expressed his desire to leave the club. The departure of the Italian and his replacement by Ivan Jurić did little to persuade the player to stay, as confirmed by Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi.

Details: One of the 'Goddess' bosses stated that Lookman has long been eager to move on, but despite this, only yesterday did the first official offer arrive. Percassi confirmed that Inter have shown interest in the player.