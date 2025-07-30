Atalanta director confirms Inter's offer for Lookman
Back at the end of last season, amid a falling out with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman expressed his desire to leave the club. The departure of the Italian and his replacement by Ivan Jurić did little to persuade the player to stay, as confirmed by Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi.
Details: One of the 'Goddess' bosses stated that Lookman has long been eager to move on, but despite this, only yesterday did the first official offer arrive. Percassi confirmed that Inter have shown interest in the player.
Quote: "Lookman has been expressing his desire to leave for quite some time. That's no secret. In all our discussions, he was the one player expected to depart this summer, in line with our philosophy of making one sale per year. But the transfer market is always full of surprises—you know what happened with Mateo Retegui. As for Lookman, despite significant interest, nothing concrete had materialized until yesterday.
It was only yesterday that we received the first official offer. Inter is a very friendly club; I met with Marotta yesterday. We have an excellent relationship, both personally and professionally. In the coming days, we will calmly evaluate the offer and provide our response. All I can say is that the timing and conditions of Atalanta player departures are determined solely by the club," Percassi stated.