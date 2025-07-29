No one is backing down! Inter raises the stakes for Ademola Lookman
"Nerazzurri" aim to sway the player.
Football news Today, 07:09
Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
The transfer could be finalized in the coming days.
Details: According to renowned insider Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan has increased its offer for Ademola Lookman to €43 million, along with an additional bonus system.
It is reported that a direct meeting is scheduled today between Atalanta CEO Percassi and Inter president Giuseppe Marotta, where the final decision on the transfer will be made.
Last season, Lookman played 40 matches for Atalanta, scoring 20 goals and providing 7 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value stands at €60 million, and his current contract with Atalanta runs until 2027.
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS Today, 11:00 Champions LeagueKairat AlmatyKuPS11:00
-
-
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueIberia 1999FCI Levadia12:00
-
-
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference LeagueFC Differdange 03TNS14:00
-
-
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueDritaFC Copenhagen14:00
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueDynamo KyivHamrun Spartans14:00
-
-
Barnet - : - Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)BarnetNewport14:30
-
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference LeagueInter Club d'EscaldesOlimpija Ljubljana14:30
-
-
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueZrinjski MostarSlovan Bratislava15:00
-
-
FK Crvena Zvezda - : - Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueFK Crvena ZvezdaLincoln Red Imps FC15:00
-
-
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions LeagueNSA SofiaPyunik05:00
-
-
