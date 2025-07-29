No one is backing down! Inter raises the stakes for Ademola Lookman

The transfer could be finalized in the coming days.

Details: According to renowned insider Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan has increased its offer for Ademola Lookman to €43 million, along with an additional bonus system.

It is reported that a direct meeting is scheduled today between Atalanta CEO Percassi and Inter president Giuseppe Marotta, where the final decision on the transfer will be made.

Last season, Lookman played 40 matches for Atalanta, scoring 20 goals and providing 7 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value stands at €60 million, and his current contract with Atalanta runs until 2027.

