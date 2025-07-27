RU RU ES ES FR FR
World champion no longer needed? Inter to put Benjamin Pavard up for transfer

World champion no longer needed? Inter to put Benjamin Pavard up for transfer

Milan side ready to part ways with their star defender
Football news Today, 15:30
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
World champion no longer needed? Inter to put Benjamin Pavard up for transfer Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Inter Milan is shaking up its squad following the departure of Simone Inzaghi as head coach. One of the players who could be leaving the team soon is Benjamin Pavard, according to Nicolo Schira.

According to the source, the Milan club is open to offers for the 29-year-old France international. Inter is considering offloading Pavard's hefty salary, which stands at around 5 million euros per year plus bonuses. While the Frenchman's contract runs until 2028, the club is not expected to stand in his way should a bid in the region of 25–30 million euros come in.

Despite consistent playing time last season, the situation has shifted with the club's changes and the appointment of Cristian Chivu as new head coach. For now, demand for the player remains moderate, but the Nerazzurri are willing to accommodate potential buyers.

Inter
Football news Today, 15:30 World champion no longer needed? Inter to put Benjamin Pavard up for transfer
