Manchester United ready to offer lucrative contract as they target Donnarumma

Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Gianluigi Donnarumma, who, according to Caught Offside, could soon be on his way out of PSG.

Reports indicate that contract extension talks between the 26-year-old Italian shot-stopper and the Parisian club have reached an impasse. This could open the door for the Red Devils, who are showing serious interest in the goalkeeper as a potential replacement for André Onana.

It is reported that the Italian keeper is dissatisfied with PSG’s new contract terms, while the Red Devils are prepared to meet his financial demands.

It’s worth recalling that the goalkeeper’s current contract with the French club runs until June 30, 2026, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at 40 million euros.