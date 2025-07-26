Reunited with his former fiancée. Rashford and Lucia Loi are back together

Marcus Rashford, who recently joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United, is back together with Lucia Loi—the woman he had been dating since his teenage years. The couple split in 2023 after several years together and an engagement, but have now rekindled their relationship.

Lucia has already been seen alongside the striker in Barcelona, even before his official unveiling as a player for the Catalan club. According to The Sun, Rashford personally asked her to accompany him in this new chapter of his career to help him focus on football and adapt to life in Spain.

See also: Laporta says Super League is in talks with UEFA

It's worth recalling that the Englishman has now been handed the legendary number 14 shirt and is determined to reboot his career in La Liga—with the support of the person he believes has always stood by him during tough times.