Laporta says Super League is in talks with UEFA
In 2021, the football world was shaken by the unveiling of the Super League project. Despite a period of silence, work on the initiative is pressing ahead, and there is already progress in relations with UEFA.
Details: One of the project's key figures, Barcelona president Joan Laporta, revealed that Super League representatives are in close communication with the main governing body of European football and its president, Aleksander Čeferin, in particular.
Quote: "The Super League issue sparked disagreements and debate. I have always tried to be a bridge between the Super League and UEFA. Now, there is dialogue between the parties: Čeferin has appointed UEFA negotiators who are discussing the future with Bernd Reichart and his team.
We were not seeking confrontation—we wanted to improve European football. We are already seeing progress: the new Champions League format has increased revenue by 20%. The dialogue continues, and both sides are eager to find a common solution," Laporta told Mundo Deportivo.