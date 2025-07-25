Laporta says Super League is in talks with UEFA

In 2021, the football world was shaken by the unveiling of the Super League project. Despite a period of silence, work on the initiative is pressing ahead, and there is already progress in relations with UEFA.

Details: One of the project's key figures, Barcelona president Joan Laporta, revealed that Super League representatives are in close communication with the main governing body of European football and its president, Aleksander Čeferin, in particular.

