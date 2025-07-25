Real Oviedo coach calls his team a good springboard for Jović
After leaving Milan in early July, Serbian striker Luka Jović was left without a club. However, the former Real Madrid forward already has offers on the table, though they are somewhat questionable.
Details: Veljko Paunović, head coach of La Liga newcomers Real Oviedo, described his team as a great springboard for Jović, believing the Serbian still has something to prove in the Spanish championship.
Quote: "He is a free agent and talks are ongoing. I know him very well and understand what he can bring us if the transfer goes through. For now, all I can say is that we're interested. I'm neither a pessimist nor an optimist — we're just taking it day by day.
You're still young, and you have plenty to prove in Spain, because this league has yet to see what you're capable of. And here at Oviedo, you might find exactly the environment you need to show your best," Paunović stated.