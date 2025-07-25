RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Living it up! Mbappé shares personal vacation photos from Puerto Rico

Living it up! Mbappé shares personal vacation photos from Puerto Rico

Having a fantastic time
Lifestyle Today, 03:41
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Living it up! Mbappé shares personal vacation photos from Puerto Rico Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé is enjoying his holiday in the Caribbean, having headed to Puerto Rico with his longtime friend Achraf Hakimi. The Frenchman shared snapshots from his getaway on his Instagram page.

The photos reveal how Mbappé is spending his downtime—swimming in the sea, strolling through the city, and even attending a concert by local rap sensation Bad Bunny. Joining him on the trip is his old PSG teammate, Achraf Hakimi.

It's also worth noting that recent news confirmed Mbappé will wear a different number for Real Madrid next season. Instead of the number 9 he donned throughout last year, the French superstar will now sport the number 10 jersey, which became available following Luka Modrić's departure from Madrid.

By the way, the new season for the Madrid side kicks off in less than a month—on August 19, Real Madrid will face Osasuna in the opening round of La Liga.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC Today, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:41 "I was blatantly deceived!" - Maurizio Sarri on his return to Lazio Lifestyle Today, 03:41 Living it up! Mbappé shares personal vacation photos from Puerto Rico Football news Today, 03:14 Here we go! Wesley is joining Roma Football news Today, 02:31 Crime spree. Lazio midfielder Matías Vecino's home burglarized in Rome Other Sports News Today, 02:10 Impostor! Unknown man enters Tour de France race track Football news Today, 01:43 India rejects Xavi's offer to take charge of their national team Football news Today, 00:05 Millonarios Fans Outraged After Loss to La Equidad, Demand Resignations Football news Yesterday, 23:30 FMF Considering Sanction Against Chicharito Over Sexist Remarks Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Registration Error Sparks Controversy in Ramsey Move to Pumas Football news Yesterday, 22:30 LAFC Targeting Son Heung-min in Ambitious MLS Move
Sport Predictions
Football Today Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025 Football Today Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Football Today Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025 Tennis Today Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips - July 25, 2025 Football Today Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Football Today Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Football Today Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores