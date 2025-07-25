Living it up! Mbappé shares personal vacation photos from Puerto Rico

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé is enjoying his holiday in the Caribbean, having headed to Puerto Rico with his longtime friend Achraf Hakimi. The Frenchman shared snapshots from his getaway on his Instagram page.

The photos reveal how Mbappé is spending his downtime—swimming in the sea, strolling through the city, and even attending a concert by local rap sensation Bad Bunny. Joining him on the trip is his old PSG teammate, Achraf Hakimi.

It's also worth noting that recent news confirmed Mbappé will wear a different number for Real Madrid next season. Instead of the number 9 he donned throughout last year, the French superstar will now sport the number 10 jersey, which became available following Luka Modrić's departure from Madrid.

By the way, the new season for the Madrid side kicks off in less than a month—on August 19, Real Madrid will face Osasuna in the opening round of La Liga.