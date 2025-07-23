Friends reunited. Mbappé and Hakimi spotted at Bad Bunny's concert

Real Madrid and PSG superstars Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi took advantage of their offseason break to visit Puerto Rico, catching a live show by renowned rapper Bad Bunny, MARCA reports.

The Moroccan and the Frenchman were seen as special guests at Bad Bunny’s concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Fan-shot videos captured the duo dancing, having a great time, and singing along to the artist’s hits, all with big smiles on their faces.

To recap, Mbappé and Hakimi previously played together at PSG and have remained close friends ever since.

This past season, Hakimi, who stayed with PSG, lifted the long-awaited Champions League trophy with the French club. Meanwhile, Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid precisely to win Europe’s biggest prize, saw his campaign end in the quarterfinals with the Spanish giants.

PSG, with Mbappé in their ranks, also knocked Real Madrid out in the semifinals of the Club World Cup, though they then suffered a surprising defeat to Chelsea in the tournament’s final.