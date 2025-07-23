Friends. Vinícius Júnior congratulated Federico Valverde on his birthday

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior extended birthday wishes to his friend and teammate Federico Valverde. The Brazilian sent his greetings via his Instagram page.

Vini posted a photo together with Valverde, captioning it: “My brooo!! Happy birthday! All the very best!! @fedevalverde.”

It’s worth noting that Valverde celebrated his birthday yesterday, July 22. The Uruguayan Real Madrid midfielder has turned 27.

Valverde began his career at Peñarol, but at just 18 he moved to Madrid, where he started playing for Castilla, Real Madrid’s youth team. He also spent a year on loan at Deportivo La Coruña before becoming a full-fledged member of the Madrid club in 2018.

During his time in a Real Madrid shirt, Federico Valverde has played 323 matches, scoring 32 goals and providing 31 assists. He has also won the Champions League twice with the club.