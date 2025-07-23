Vinicius shares photos from a spectacular party celebrating his 25th birthday

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior turned 25 on July 12. To mark the occasion, the footballer threw a lavish party with a crowd of guests and a stunning live concert on stage. He shared snapshots from the celebration on his Instagram page.

Vinicius posted numerous photos from the party, where performers took to the stage and guests reveled all around. Judging by the images, the event was held at an amusement park, giving people the chance to enjoy the rides as well.

The party was branded as Vini World and featured the slogan Baila, Vini, a nod to the title of the Netflix documentary about Vinicius.

It's worth noting that, on the sporting front, the Brazilian is currently facing some challenges—he had a less-than-stellar season and may soon leave Real Madrid. Additionally, rumors are swirling that some of his teammates are ignoring him and not speaking to him.