Sassuolo vs Catanzaro: Who will advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia?

Sassuolo vs Catanzaro: Who will advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia?

Miguel Solomons
Sassuolo vs Catanzaro prediction
Sassuolo
15 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
Italy,
Catanzaro
Catanzaro Catanzaro Schedule Catanzaro Transfers
In the 1/32 finals of the Coppa Italia, Sassuolo will take on Catanzaro. The match is scheduled for Friday, August 15, kicking off at 18:30 Central European Time. Here’s our preview and prediction for this intriguing encounter.

Sassuolo vs Catanzaro: Match preview

Last season, Sassuolo competed in Serie B and managed to secure promotion back to the top flight after just one year away. Their preseason preparations included four friendly matches, where they remained unbeaten: two draws and two victories. Now, they’re set for Coppa Italia action before launching their Serie A campaign at home against Napoli.

Catanzaro also spent last season in Serie B and came close to climbing to the top division. The club made it to the playoffs, advancing through the quarter-finals but ultimately falling to Spezia with an aggregate score of 1-4. Catanzaro will once again compete in Serie B this season. Over the summer, they played two friendlies, recording one defeat and one win. Their Serie B campaign begins with a clash against Südtirol on Sunday, August 24.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last four matches: two wins and two draws.
  • Catanzaro have won just one of their last four matches, suffering three defeats.
  • Catanzaro have conceded two goals in three of their previous four outings.
  • The teams faced off twice last season: one draw and one 2-0 victory for Catanzaro.

Probable lineups

  • Sassuolo: Satalino; Valiukevicius, Romagnia, Muharemovic, Doig; Lipani, Kone, Gion; Berardi, Pinamonti, Volpato.
  • Catanzaro: Pilyachelli; Antonini, Bettella, Frosinini, Verrendja; Biaschi, Pontisso, Pompetti; Nuamah, Iemmello, D’Alessandro.

Prediction

The start of the season is always a pivotal moment, and both teams will be eager to make a statement. However, Sassuolo—freshly promoted and having strengthened across the pitch—look the more formidable side. Our prediction: Sassuolo to win at odds of 1.62.

