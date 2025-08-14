Sassuolo vs Catanzaro: Who will advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia?
In the 1/32 finals of the Coppa Italia, Sassuolo will take on Catanzaro. The match is scheduled for Friday, August 15, kicking off at 18:30 Central European Time. Here’s our preview and prediction for this intriguing encounter.
Sassuolo vs Catanzaro: Match preview
Last season, Sassuolo competed in Serie B and managed to secure promotion back to the top flight after just one year away. Their preseason preparations included four friendly matches, where they remained unbeaten: two draws and two victories. Now, they’re set for Coppa Italia action before launching their Serie A campaign at home against Napoli.
Catanzaro also spent last season in Serie B and came close to climbing to the top division. The club made it to the playoffs, advancing through the quarter-finals but ultimately falling to Spezia with an aggregate score of 1-4. Catanzaro will once again compete in Serie B this season. Over the summer, they played two friendlies, recording one defeat and one win. Their Serie B campaign begins with a clash against Südtirol on Sunday, August 24.
Match facts and head-to-head stats
- Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last four matches: two wins and two draws.
- Catanzaro have won just one of their last four matches, suffering three defeats.
- Catanzaro have conceded two goals in three of their previous four outings.
- The teams faced off twice last season: one draw and one 2-0 victory for Catanzaro.
Probable lineups
- Sassuolo: Satalino; Valiukevicius, Romagnia, Muharemovic, Doig; Lipani, Kone, Gion; Berardi, Pinamonti, Volpato.
- Catanzaro: Pilyachelli; Antonini, Bettella, Frosinini, Verrendja; Biaschi, Pontisso, Pompetti; Nuamah, Iemmello, D’Alessandro.
Prediction
The start of the season is always a pivotal moment, and both teams will be eager to make a statement. However, Sassuolo—freshly promoted and having strengthened across the pitch—look the more formidable side. Our prediction: Sassuolo to win at odds of 1.62.