In the 1/32 finals of the Coppa Italia, Sassuolo will take on Catanzaro. The match is scheduled for Friday, August 15, kicking off at 18:30 Central European Time. Here’s our preview and prediction for this intriguing encounter.

Sassuolo vs Catanzaro: Match preview

Last season, Sassuolo competed in Serie B and managed to secure promotion back to the top flight after just one year away. Their preseason preparations included four friendly matches, where they remained unbeaten: two draws and two victories. Now, they’re set for Coppa Italia action before launching their Serie A campaign at home against Napoli.

Catanzaro also spent last season in Serie B and came close to climbing to the top division. The club made it to the playoffs, advancing through the quarter-finals but ultimately falling to Spezia with an aggregate score of 1-4. Catanzaro will once again compete in Serie B this season. Over the summer, they played two friendlies, recording one defeat and one win. Their Serie B campaign begins with a clash against Südtirol on Sunday, August 24.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last four matches: two wins and two draws.

Catanzaro have won just one of their last four matches, suffering three defeats.

Catanzaro have conceded two goals in three of their previous four outings.

The teams faced off twice last season: one draw and one 2-0 victory for Catanzaro.

Probable lineups

Sassuolo: Satalino; Valiukevicius, Romagnia, Muharemovic, Doig; Lipani, Kone, Gion; Berardi, Pinamonti, Volpato.

Catanzaro: Pilyachelli; Antonini, Bettella, Frosinini, Verrendja; Biaschi, Pontisso, Pompetti; Nuamah, Iemmello, D’Alessandro.

Prediction

The start of the season is always a pivotal moment, and both teams will be eager to make a statement. However, Sassuolo—freshly promoted and having strengthened across the pitch—look the more formidable side. Our prediction: Sassuolo to win at odds of 1.62.