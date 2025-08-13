Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.83 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 15, 2025, in the 1/32 finals of the Coppa Italia, Empoli will face Reggiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at a bet on the teams’ scoring performance in this clash.

Empoli

Empoli endured a disastrous campaign in Serie A last season, fighting for survival until the very last round, but the season's end was particularly disappointing. In their final five league games, they suffered three defeats, including a 1-2 home loss to Verona in the last round, ultimately finishing 18th, three points behind Lecce, which led to their relegation to Serie B.

Despite their lackluster league performance, Empoli made a surprising run to the Coppa Italia semifinals, knocking out Fiorentina, Torino, and Juventus along the way, but ultimately falling to Bologna, who went on to win the tournament.

Preparation for the new season came through friendlies against Italian sides: out of four matches, Empoli managed just one win, suffered two defeats, and their most recent outing versus Sassuolo ended in a goalless draw.

As for head-to-head clashes with Reggiana at home, Empoli have played three matches and remain unbeaten: two wins and a goalless draw in the most recent encounter.

Reggiana

Reggiana, representing Serie B, had a fairly average campaign, finishing 13th and just two points clear of the relegation zone. Their position was saved by a strong finish: four wins in their final five matches, with just one loss in the closing round, which secured their place in Serie B for another season.

Their preseason went convincingly: in four friendlies against other Italian teams, Reggiana posted two wins and two draws. Notably, those draws came against Serie A sides — a 2-2 result with Juventus and a 0-0 with Cremonese.

Interestingly, Empoli and Reggiana will meet again as soon as the second round of Serie B, with that match to be held at Reggiana’s home ground.

In terms of head-to-head history, there have been four matches: Empoli claimed three victories and one draw. Two of these meetings were in the Coppa Italia, while the other two took place in Serie B.

Probable lineups

Empoli: Furlan, Belardinelli, Buscello, Guarino, Ebuehi, Carboni, More, Moruzzi, Popov, Shpendi, Inacchiti.

Furlan, Belardinelli, Buscello, Guarino, Ebuehi, Carboni, More, Moruzzi, Popov, Shpendi, Inacchiti. Reggiana: Motta, Bertagnoli, Bonetti, Gondo, Libutti, Marras, Papetti, Portanova, Reinhart, Rover, Tavsan.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

6 of Empoli’s last 7 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Empoli’s last 7 matches.

Reggiana are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 fixtures.

7 of Reggiana’s last 9 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 7 of Reggiana’s last 9 matches.

Empoli are unbeaten in the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Empoli vs Reggiana match prediction

Given both teams’ recent records, this upcoming clash promises to be entertaining and high-scoring. Empoli ended last season — and their preseason — on a shaky note, while Reggiana enter the new campaign in solid form, showing consistency both at the tail end of last season and in their friendlies. Considering it’s a cup match at the start of the season, with both sides yet to find their best shape, defensive vulnerabilities are likely. With all this in mind, expect an exciting match with goals on both ends. My bet for this game — both teams to score at odds of 1.83.