RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Loyalty is always valued! Leandro Trossard to sign new contract with Arsenal

Loyalty is always valued! Leandro Trossard to sign new contract with Arsenal

The club places its hopes on the player.
Football news Today, 04:55
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Leandro Trossard in the Arsenal line-up Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

One of the team's key players is set to stay at the club for the long term.

Details: According to The Athletic, London-based Arsenal have decided to extend the contract of 30-year-old Belgian Leandro Trossard.

The report states that the club aims to highlight its trust and gratitude towards the player for his commitment and attitude on and off the pitch. Trossard will be offered a new and improved multi-year deal.

Trossard joined Arsenal in 2023 from Brighton for €24 million. Since then, the Belgian has made 124 appearances, scoring 28 goals and providing 23 assists. His current contract with the Gunners runs until 2026, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €22 million.

Reminder: Borussia Dortmund target Leandro Trossard

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Football news Today, 04:16 Salah names his pick to win the Premier League. Spoiler: it's not Liverpool
Lukman won't join Inter. Five Premier League clubs have reached out to him Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Lookman won't join Inter. Five Premier League clubs have reached out to him
Ferdinand doesn't believe Arsenal's price for Gyökeres was justified Football news Yesterday, 09:21 Ferdinand doesn't believe Arsenal's price for Gyökeres was justified
Raheem Sterling in the Arsenal line-up Football news Yesterday, 03:00 Chelsea considering option to loan out Sterling
Arsenal legend demands trophies from Arteta this season Football news 18 aug 2025, 10:50 Arsenal legend demands trophies from Arteta this season
Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match Football news 17 aug 2025, 14:17 Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match
Related Tournament News
Alexander Isak in the Newcastle line-up Football news Today, 02:06 Quick response! Newcastle answers Isak after his statement
Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award
Enzo Maresca hints at disagreements with Chelsea management over Colwill replacement search Football news 17 aug 2025, 13:35 Enzo Maresca hints at disagreements with Chelsea management over Colwill replacement search
Only Isak and Salah are ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham Football news 17 aug 2025, 10:57 Only Salah ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham
Referee disallows Eze's free-kick goal against Chelsea due to little-known rule Football news 17 aug 2025, 10:04 Referee disallows Eze's free-kick goal against Chelsea due to little-known rule
Tragedy at the stadium: Brighton fan dies after match against Fulham Football news 17 aug 2025, 09:31 Tragedy at the stadium: Brighton fan dies after match against Fulham
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores