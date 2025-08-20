Loyalty is always valued! Leandro Trossard to sign new contract with Arsenal

One of the team's key players is set to stay at the club for the long term.

Details: According to The Athletic, London-based Arsenal have decided to extend the contract of 30-year-old Belgian Leandro Trossard.

The report states that the club aims to highlight its trust and gratitude towards the player for his commitment and attitude on and off the pitch. Trossard will be offered a new and improved multi-year deal.

Trossard joined Arsenal in 2023 from Brighton for €24 million. Since then, the Belgian has made 124 appearances, scoring 28 goals and providing 23 assists. His current contract with the Gunners runs until 2026, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €22 million.

Reminder: Borussia Dortmund target Leandro Trossard