Borussia Dortmund set sights on Leandro Trossard

Dortmund’s left attacking flank could soon see a significant boost.

Details: According to renowned insider Florian Plettenberg, 30-year-old Arsenal midfielder Leandro Trossard has emerged as a target for Borussia Dortmund.

Reports suggest that the player himself is open to a move during this transfer window, and Dortmund are eager to bring the Belgian into their squad.

The main obstacle to the transfer could be the interest from other Premier League clubs, but Dortmund are not backing down and have already submitted an official transfer request to Arsenal’s management.

Trossard joined Arsenal in 2023, making the switch from Brighton for €24 million. Since then, he has played 128 matches, netting 28 goals and providing 23 assists.

Last season, Trossard became a key figure for Mikel Arteta’s side, featuring in 56 games, scoring 10 goals, and delivering 10 assists throughout the campaign.

His current contract with Arsenal runs until 2026, but the player has made it clear he does not intend to extend it and is looking for a new challenge.

According to Transfermarkt, Trossard’s market value is estimated at €22 million.

