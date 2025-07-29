Big comeback! Jadon Sancho could return to Dortmund

The Black and Yellows are ready to seal the deal in the near future.

Details: According to journalist Patrick Berger, Borussia Dortmund are determined to bring back 25-year-old Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho.

Reports indicate that the player himself has given preliminary approval for a Bundesliga return, while the Red Devils are demanding €20 million for the transfer.

At this moment, negotiations between the parties are ongoing.

Last season, the Englishman played 42 matches, scored five goals, and provided ten assists while on loan at Chelsea, but failed to convince the Blues' management to make his move permanent.

