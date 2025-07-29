Big comeback! Jadon Sancho could return to Dortmund
Back to his roots.
Football news Today, 04:50Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images
The Black and Yellows are ready to seal the deal in the near future.
Details: According to journalist Patrick Berger, Borussia Dortmund are determined to bring back 25-year-old Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho.
Reports indicate that the player himself has given preliminary approval for a Bundesliga return, while the Red Devils are demanding €20 million for the transfer.
At this moment, negotiations between the parties are ongoing.
Last season, the Englishman played 42 matches, scored five goals, and provided ten assists while on loan at Chelsea, but failed to convince the Blues' management to make his move permanent.
Reminder: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Reyna has attracted interest from Serie A
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS Today, 11:00 Champions LeagueKairat AlmatyKuPS11:00
-
-
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia Today, 12:00 Europa Conference LeagueIberia 1999FCI Levadia12:00
-
-
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference LeagueFC Differdange 03TNS14:00
-
-
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueDritaFC Copenhagen14:00
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueDynamo KyivHamrun Spartans14:00
-
-
Barnet - : - Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)BarnetNewport14:30
-
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference LeagueInter Club d'EscaldesOlimpija Ljubljana14:30
-
-
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueZrinjski MostarSlovan Bratislava15:00
-
-
FK Crvena Zvezda - : - Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueFK Crvena ZvezdaLincoln Red Imps FC15:00
-
-
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions LeagueNSA SofiaPyunik05:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:29 Barcelona alters transfer plans after player refuses to leave Football news Today, 05:18 Exclusive! Leo Messi to play match against Necaxa with chest-mounted camera Lifestyle Today, 04:51 ‘Lady in red’: Serena Williams shares personal photos in a stunning red dress Football news Today, 04:50 Big comeback! Jadon Sancho could return to Dortmund Football news Today, 04:45 Potential suitors ready to resume Paquetá transfer talks Lifestyle Today, 04:35 Mauro Icardi sends emotional birthday wishes to fiancée China Suárez’s son Football news Today, 04:28 Everyone is thrilled! Rulani Mokwena wins over the players at his new club Football news Today, 04:17 Howe says Newcastle have received no offers for Isak Football news Today, 04:06 ‘Day one’: Erling Haaland arrives at Manchester City training base Football news Today, 04:05 What a twist! Barcelona are interested in Gabriel Jesus
Sport Predictions
Football Today Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football Today Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Football Today Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Football Today SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football Today Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Football Today Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Football Today Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Louisville City vs Eintracht preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025