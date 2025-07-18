Dortmund midfielder Reyna draws interest from Serie A

Midfielder Giovanni Reyna has endured a tough stretch over the past two seasons. First, he struggled for game time at Nottingham Forest while on loan, and now he's facing the same fate at Borussia Dortmund. However, there are clubs ready to give the American a chance to revive his career.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Parma have shown interest in the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, having submitted an inquiry to Borussia Dortmund regarding Reyna's signing. The deal is valued at six million euros, and the Italian side considers him a top priority.

There were reports of interest from Los Angeles in the United States, but those rumors have not been confirmed.

Reminder: Over the past two seasons, Reyna has scored just 2 goals and provided 2 assists in 49 matches, including an unsuccessful loan spell at Nottingham Forest. His market value has plummeted from 50 million euros in 2021 to 7.8 million euros.