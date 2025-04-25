Liverpool vs Tottenham: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 27, 2025
In the Premier League matchday 34, Liverpool will host Tottenham at their home ground. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on the time and place of the match broadcast.
Liverpool vs Tottenham: what you need to know about the match
Liverpool is on the verge of clinching the championship. After 33 matchdays, the team has accumulated 79 points and leads its nearest rival by 12 points. With five matchdays remaining, a victory would see the Merseysiders secure the English championship title ahead of schedule.
Tottenham is languishing in the lower part of the league table and is no longer in contention for any domestic achievements. The team is in 16th place. After 33 matchdays, Spurs have 37 points and are 16 points clear of the relegation zone with five matches left in the season.
Liverpool vs Tottenham: when and where is the match
The Premier League matchday 34 clash between Liverpool and Tottenham will take place on Sunday, April 27, at Anfield Stadium. Kick-off is at 17:30 Central European Time.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 8:30
New York 11:30
Panama 11:30
Toronto 11:30
Port of Spain 12:30
London 16:30
Yaoundé 16:30
Abuja 16:30
Cape Town 18:30
New Delhi 21:00
Sydney 1:30
Kiribati 3:30
Liverpool vs Tottenham: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now
Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
United Kingdom - TNT
United States - fuboTV, NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes, Fubo, Universo
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD
Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
Anguilla - Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
Barbados - Csport.tv
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
Dominica - Csport.tv
Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV
Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
Grenada - Csport.tv
Hong Kong - Now Player
India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Ireland - Premier Sports, BBC Radio, Premier Player
Jamaica - Csport.tv
Kiribati - Sky Sport
Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
Nauru - Sky Sport
Palau - Sky Sport
Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD
Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv
Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +
Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
Samoa - Sky Sport
Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now
Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
Tonga - Sky Sport
Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
Tuvalu - Sky Sport
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now