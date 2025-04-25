RU RU ES ES FR FR
Liverpool vs Tottenham: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 27, 2025

Football news Today, 15:20
Liverpool vs Tottenham: when and where to watch the Premier League matchday 34 online Getty Images

In the Premier League matchday 34, Liverpool will host Tottenham at their home ground. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on the time and place of the match broadcast.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: what you need to know about the match

Liverpool is on the verge of clinching the championship. After 33 matchdays, the team has accumulated 79 points and leads its nearest rival by 12 points. With five matchdays remaining, a victory would see the Merseysiders secure the English championship title ahead of schedule.

Tottenham is languishing in the lower part of the league table and is no longer in contention for any domestic achievements. The team is in 16th place. After 33 matchdays, Spurs have 37 points and are 16 points clear of the relegation zone with five matches left in the season.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: when and where is the match

The Premier League matchday 34 clash between Liverpool and Tottenham will take place on Sunday, April 27, at Anfield Stadium. Kick-off is at 17:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 8:30

  • New York 11:30

  • Panama 11:30

  • Toronto 11:30

  • Port of Spain 12:30

  • London 16:30

  • Yaoundé 16:30

  • Abuja 16:30

  • Cape Town 18:30

  • New Delhi 21:00

  • Sydney 1:30

  • Kiribati 3:30

Liverpool vs Tottenham: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now

  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • United Kingdom - TNT

  • United States - fuboTV, NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes, Fubo, Universo

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD

  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Anguilla - Csport.tv

  • Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv

  • Barbados - Csport.tv

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv

  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv

  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live

  • Dominica - Csport.tv

  • Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV

  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Grenada - Csport.tv

  • Hong Kong - Now Player

  • India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, BBC Radio, Premier Player

  • Jamaica - Csport.tv

  • Kiribati - Sky Sport

  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport

  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Nauru - Sky Sport

  • Palau - Sky Sport

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD

  • Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv

  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +

  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv

  • Samoa - Sky Sport

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now

  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tonga - Sky Sport

  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv

  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now

