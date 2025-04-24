RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chelsea vs Everton: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 26, 2025

Chelsea vs Everton: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 26, 2025

Football news Today, 08:59
Chelsea vs Everton: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 26, 2025

In the Premier League matchday 34, Chelsea will face Everton. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this game.

Chelsea vs Everton: what you need to know about the match

Chelsea continues its fight for a spot in the UEFA Champions League. Currently, the team is in sixth place in the standings with 57 points after 33 rounds. The gap from the fifth place, which gives the right to compete in the main European club competition, is only two points. Therefore, the Londoners are in for an intense and intriguing battle for the top 5.

Everton no longer has tournament motivation this season. After changing the head coach, the "Toffees" have gained enough points to pull away from the relegation zone. Currently, Moyes' team is in 13th place with 38 points after 33 matches. The gap from the 18th position is 17 points, and there are five rounds left until the end of the season. Everton has secured its place in the Premier League, and the remaining matches are of little significance.

Chelsea vs Everton: when and where the match will take place

The Premier League matchday 34 between Chelsea and Everton will take place on Saturday, April 26, and will start at 13:30 Central European Time at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is at 13:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 04:30

  • New York 07:30

  • Panama 07:30

  • Toronto 07:30

  • Port of Spain 08:30

  • London 12:30

  • Yaoundé 16:30

  • Abuja 16:30

  • Cape Town 14:30

  • New Delhi 17:00

  • Sydney 21:30

  • Kiribati 23:30

Chelsea vs Everton: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now

  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • United Kingdom - TNT

  • United States - fuboTV, NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes, Fubo, Universo

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD

  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Anguilla - Csport.tv

  • Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv

  • Barbados - Csport.tv

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv

  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv

  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live

  • Dominica - Csport.tv

  • Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV

  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Grenada - Csport.tv

  • Hong Kong - Now Player

  • India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, BBC Radio, Premier Player

  • Jamaica - Csport.tv

  • Kiribati - Sky Sport

  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport

  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Nauru - Sky Sport

  • Palau - Sky Sport

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD

  • Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv

  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +

  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv

  • Samoa - Sky Sport

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now

  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tonga - Sky Sport

  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv

  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now

Chelsea Everton English Premier League
Sport Predictions
