In the spring of 2022, Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea to new owners for £2.5 billion. Since then, he has remained silent about the situation. However, he will soon reveal the details.

Quote: According to the BBC, in the summer of 2025, a book titled "Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC," authored by Nick Pyeorol, will be released. It will detail the process of selling the London club.

The book will also uncover other stories connected to this rapid 95-day sale marathon conducted by Raine Bank under the supervision of the UK government.

The club's new owner is now a consortium that includes American businessmen Todd Boehly, Mark Walter, and Swiss Hansjörg Wyss.

Chelsea currently occupies sixth place in the Premier League this season, trailing by just two points from the fifth spot, which also grants a ticket to the UEFA Champions League.

Reminder: In the 2011/2012 season, Chelsea triumphed in the Champions League, partly due to the replacement of Andre Villas-Boas with Roberto Di Matteo. The Italian has shared what he said to Chelsea players while at the helm of the team.