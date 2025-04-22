“Seize the opportunity”. Di Matteo revealed what he told Chelsea players during his time as coach

In the 2011/2012 season, Chelsea emerged as the triumphant champions of the Champions League, notably following the replacement of André Villas-Boas with Roberto Di Matteo. The Italian openly admits that their focus was indeed on the continental tournament.

Details: As the then interim coach of Chelsea, he conveyed to the players that for many of them, it might be their last chance to lift the coveted trophy.

Quote: “Things weren't going well, and I was asked to step in as interim coach. The Champions League was one of the few bright spots, so I gathered the team and said: 'Listen, guys, this is going to be one of the last chances for many of you to win it - seize this opportunity.'”

It was still a great team: John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Petr Cech... We created an atmosphere that it was our last chance. That led us to glory,” stated Di Matteo.

