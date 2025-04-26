Liverpool plans to sign West Ham winger for £70 million

Liverpool is considering the acquisition of West Ham's left winger Mohamed Kudus. According to Football Insider, the transfer of the Ghanaian footballer could cost the club £70 million, despite a release clause in the player's contract set at £80 million.

The Reds' interest in Kudus has intensified amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota. Although Kudus is not currently at the top of the transfer target list, he is viewed as a potential option to bolster the attack.

The 24-year-old forward, capable of playing in any position across the front line, has attracted attention due to his versatility and adaptation to the Premier League. He has already become a key player for the Hammers after his move from Ajax last summer for £38 million.

Despite the challenges faced by West Ham this season, Kudus continues to consistently rack up points with his impactful performances. His contract with the London club runs until 2028, yet the high price does not deter potential buyers.

Liverpool's new head coach Arne Slot plans to revamp the squad this summer, and Kudus could be part of this process. The club is expected to strengthen in multiple areas — defense, midfield, and attack.