Could Benfica lose money on Núñez? It all depends on one match

It's been almost two years since Darwin Núñez's transfer from Benfica to Liverpool, and the Portuguese club is still counting on money for the Uruguayan striker. However, they might lose it.

Details: According to the Portuguese site A Bola, Benfica receives €5 million for a certain number of Núñez's appearances in the starting lineup in the Premier League and the Champions League: first five million for 10 appearances, and then €5 million for 35 appearances.

Currently, the milestone is set at 60 starting appearances, while Núñez has 59. The Uruguayan, however, is struggling to maintain his place in Arne Slot's team this season. Since February, he has only started once, scoring at Anfield in a victory over Southampton.

If the Uruguayan doesn't start again and leaves Liverpool in the summer, Benfica will not receive their €5 million.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the "Scousers" were out of the race for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.