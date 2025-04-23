Chelsea is the favorite. Real Madrid and Liverpool drop out of the race for Huijsen

Bournemouth's central defender Dean Huijsen has been showcasing confident play this season, attracting the attention of numerous top clubs. However, it seems a clear leader has emerged in this race.

Details: According to the Spanish publication AS, two giants — Real Madrid and Liverpool — have dropped out of the race for the young Bournemouth center-back. Chelsea is now considered the frontrunner to sign Huijsen. Although no deal has been struck yet, the club is actively negotiating with the player's agent.

Chelsea is currently in sixth place in the table and is fighting for a Champions League spot, just two points behind fifth place. Bournemouth sits in eighth with 49 points.

Incidentally, Chelsea's management has compiled a shortlist of three forwards the club is targeting ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reminder: It was previously reported that representatives from five English top clubs held preliminary talks with the young Spanish national team player. This includes Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham.