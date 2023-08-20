RU RU NG NG
Main News Kryvbas - Shakhtar - 3:3 (video review)

Football news Yesterday, 23:30
Kryvbas - Shakhtar - 3:3 (video review)

In the 4th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" played a draw away against Kryvyi Rih's "Krivbass." The match took place at the "Gorniak" stadium and ended with a score of 3:3.

Alexey Kashchuk opened the scoring for "Shakhtar" in the 8th minute, receiving an assist from Alexander Zubkov. Dmitry Kryskiv doubled "Shakhtar's" lead in the 18th minute after a pass from Daniil Sikan. Dmitry Khomchenovsky narrowed the gap in the score for "Krivbass" in the 24th minute, receiving a pass from Ivan Dibango. Kryskiv completed a brace on the 43rd minute, extending "Shakhtar's" lead to three goals, after an assist from Artem Bondarenko. However, on the next minute, Oleh Kozhushko reduced the difference in the score, receiving a goal-scoring pass from Dibango. Danil Beskorovainyi leveled the score on the 64th minute, receiving a pass from Maxim Zaderaka.

As a result, "Shakhtar" gathered eight points and took fourth place in the Ukrainian Premier League standings. "Krivbass" with seven points rose to the sixth position.

"Krivbass" Kryvyi Rih - "Shakhtar" Donetsk - 3:3 (2:3, 1:0)
Goals: Kashchuk, 8 - 0:1, Kryskiv, 18 - 0:2, Khomchenovsky, 24 - 1:2, Kryskiv, 43 - 1:3, Kozhushko, 44 - 2:3, Beskorovainyi, 64 - 3:3.

Red cards: Khomchenovsky (74), Bondarenko (85), Chyhrynskyi (90+5)

"Krivbass": Klyshchuk, Beskorovainyi, Stetskov, Dibango, Ilich (Prikhodko, 81), Bizimana (Bliznichenko, 81), Zaderaka, Khomchenovsky, Ponedelnik, Kozhushko (Debelko, 46), Lunev (Vakulko, 71).

"Shakhtar": Riznyk, Chyhrynskyi, Matviienko, Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Kryskiv (Nazaryna, 62), Zubkov (Vyiunnik, 90+5), Hocholoeishvili (Konoplia, 90+4), Kashchuk (Kelsi, 63), Sikan (Nevverton, 89), Topalov.

Video review of the match

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
