Kaizer Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi enjoys a new role ex coach Nabi gave him

The midfielder says he is now both defensive and attack minded
Football news Today, 02:33
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi enjoys a new role ex coach Nasredine Nabi gave him.

Pule Mmodi says former Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasredine Nabi left the club having changed the way he plays.

Mmodi says Nabi instilled a hard working mentality and a defensive approach to his game.

“Since Coach Nabi came here, and Coach Khalil, he said he wants wingers with so much energy to go up and down," Mmodi told the media at Kaizer Chiefs’ Media Open Day.

"For now, I can say I play as a wing, fullback or whatever. If we attack, I have to be a wing, and if we defend, I have to help the left back. But I think for me, it’s so many people who don’t understand the role that I play.

"Only football players or someone who has a football sense can clearly understand the position that I’m playing. And obviously I’m familiar with the position, as long as I always give my best because I’m a hard worker."

That hard work ethic is expected to be on display this evening at FNB Stadium when Mmodi and his team-mates face Siwelele FC in a Betway Premiership match.

The match starts at 7.30pm.

