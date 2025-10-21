Chiefs coach relishes chance to face his on loan players

Mashiane and Zwane are on loan at Siwelele FC who faces Chiefs tomorrow night

Happy Mashiane and Samkelo Zwane will not only have their coach Lehlohonolo Seema monitoring and gauging their performance tomorrow night at FNB Stadium.

The duo is coming in a familiar territory as they face their parent club in Kaizer Chiefs in Nasrec.

Mashiane and Zwane are on loan at Seem’s Siwelele FC who visit the 2010 World Cup venue for the Betway Premiership clash.

Chiefs interim coach Cedric Kaze alluded that unlike other teams who deny their loaned out players a chance against parent teams, Chiefs allow their players so they could measure their progress.

“We are monitoring their progress because we have a right on them and as coaches we need to monitor their progress to see what we want to do with them next season,” Kaze said.

“On the contrary of other teams that loan players and they don’t allow them to play against the team, we allowed them to play because we want to see them on the field, improve, and get better for us.”

The game starts at 7.30pm.