Kaizer Chiefs duo announce they have smoked the peace pipe

Mayo and Mmodi have solved their differences

Kaizer Chiefs duo of Pule Mmodi, left, and Khanyisa Mayo announce they have smoked the peace pipe.

Kaizer Chiefs duo Pule Mmodi and Khanyisa Mayo have buried the hatchet and they have announced a truce.

The pair were seemingly thought to have been on warpath after Mayo interfered with Mmodi shot headed for goal and Mayo’s offside state meant the goal was ruled out.

This was two weeks ago when Chiefs played against AmaZulu in a Betway Premiership match which ended 1-1.

Mayo could have known better not to interfere with that ball as he was in an offside position.

A livid Mmodi was seen on tv expressing frustration of a man who will not be able to put it behind him.

“During the game at halftime, we spoke about it, and I apologised,” Mayo said on FarPost.

“He said he said to me, ‘No, these things happen’. It’s football. It was a lapse of concentration. I wasn’t aware of my surroundings. And it happened, and we moved on.”

Mmodi said the incident was now behind them.

“This is football,” Mmodi said. “And it’s been a long time knowing Mayo. He’s a striker who likes to score goals, and I didn’t take that personally. Everyone makes mistakes. No one is perfect. So life goes on because the next day I’m gonna need him.”

They will need each other on Wednesday when Chiefs host Siwelele FC in a Betway Premiership game to start at 7.30pm.