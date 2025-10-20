ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Kaizer Chiefs duo announce they have smoked the peace pipe

Kaizer Chiefs duo announce they have smoked the peace pipe

Mayo and Mmodi have solved their differences
Football news Today, 14:02
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs duo of Pule Mmodi, left, and Khanyisa Mayo announce they have smoked the peace pipe.

Kaizer Chiefs duo Pule Mmodi and Khanyisa Mayo have buried the hatchet and they have announced a truce.

The pair were seemingly thought to have been on warpath after Mayo interfered with Mmodi shot headed for goal and Mayo’s offside state meant the goal was ruled out.

This was two weeks ago when Chiefs played against AmaZulu in a Betway Premiership match which ended 1-1.

Mayo could have known better not to interfere with that ball as he was in an offside position.

A livid Mmodi was seen on tv expressing frustration of a man who will not be able to put it behind him.

“During the game at halftime, we spoke about it, and I apologised,” Mayo said on FarPost.

“He said he said to me, ‘No, these things happen’. It’s football. It was a lapse of concentration. I wasn’t aware of my surroundings. And it happened, and we moved on.”

Mmodi said the incident was now behind them.

“This is football,” Mmodi said. “And it’s been a long time knowing Mayo. He’s a striker who likes to score goals, and I didn’t take that personally. Everyone makes mistakes. No one is perfect. So life goes on because the next day I’m gonna need him.”

They will need each other on Wednesday when Chiefs host Siwelele FC in a Betway Premiership game to start at 7.30pm.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Siwelele Siwelele Schedule Siwelele News Siwelele Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Game News
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 10:20 Kaizer Chiefs co-coach says he is bothered by Nasredine Nabi farewell snub
Related Team News
Kaizer Chiefs to face struggling Siwelele FC Football news Today, 10:36 Kaizer Chiefs to face struggling Siwelele FC
Cole: 'My father said I must choose Chiefs' Football news Today, 10:23 Cole: 'My father said I must choose Chiefs'
Former teammate makes big claim about Maart Football news Today, 02:48 Former teammate makes big claim about Maart
Khune honoured by another legend Football news Today, 02:29 Khune honoured by another legend
Former Chiefs defender Xulu to join PSL newcomers? Football news 17 oct 2025, 02:09 Former Chiefs defender Xulu to join PSL newcomers?
Chiefs youngster Vilakazi shares World Cup lesson Football news 17 oct 2025, 01:28 Chiefs youngster Vilakazi shares World Cup lesson
Related Tournament News
Picture by Stellenbosch. Football news Today, 12:16 Steve Baraker shifts focus from caf to Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 21, 2025 Football news Today, 05:54 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 21, 2025
Orlando Pirates to host Rise and Shine Football news Today, 03:49 Orlando Pirates to host Rise and Shine
Retired star remembers Appollis' early days Football news Today, 03:04 Retired star remembers Appollis' early days
Sundowns embarass Nigerian champions Football news Today, 02:04 Sundowns embarrass Nigerian champions
Pirates humbled 3-0 in Congo Football news Today, 01:53 Pirates humbled 3-0 in Congo
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores