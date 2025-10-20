Kaizer Chiefs co-coach says he is bothered by Nasredine Nabi farewell snub

Former Chiefs coach excluded current coaches in his farewell letter to the club

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze says he is bothered by Nasredine Nabi farewell snub.

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cedric Kaze says he is not at all bothered by former coach Nasredine Nabi’s decision to exclude him and his assistant Ben Youssef in his farewell letter.

Nabi officially left Amakhosi two weeks ago and the club appointed both Kaze and Youssef on an interim basis until the end of the season.

This seems to have irked Nabi as the former Yanga SC coach did not include the duo in his farewell speech.

Asked about it over the weekend, Kaze says it’s something that is not of a concern.

“About the letter, I don’t have any comment,” the Burundian mentor said on Monday via FarPost.

“I worked with Nabi for three seasons, and I wish him well. I told him that, and I hope that he will find something that suits him in the near future. And I wish him all the best.”

Chiefs face Siwelele Fc this Wednesday at 7.30pm at FNB Stadium.