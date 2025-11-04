Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Peterson a modest figure ahead of Orbit College test tonight at FNB Stadium

Goalkeeper credits his teammates for his clean sheets

Brando Peterson cut a modest figure when the question of his Kaizer Chiefs clean sheets pops up.

Peterson has been solid in goals for Amakhosi this season and seen a new lease of life compared to his erratic displays last season, which cost his team.

“It's nine clean sheets in 13 games. It's a very good feeling for me,” said Petersen to reporters.

The former Bidvest Wits goal-minder gave credit to his team-mates for the good run which saw his net in a much safer and secure space than before.

“It's very important to have clean sheets,” he said. “I think more important is it’s a good overall team performance and maximum points but for me, I am not really focused on how many clean sheets I have.

This evening present Peterson and his team-mates with another opportunity of keeping a clean sheet but it will be interesting to see how they achieve that without the suspended Miguel Inacio.

They face Betway Premiership newcomers Orbit College at FNB Stadium.

The match starts at 7.30pm.