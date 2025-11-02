Kaizer Chiefs striker's move to Saudi Arabia fails

Wandile Duba agent reveals player was wanted in Saudi Arabia

Mike Makaab reveals Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba is a wanted man in Saudi Arabia.

Makaab, who manages Duba’s affairs, says his client has been a subject of a move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league but that move has since collapsed.

“Yes, there was interest in Wandile Duba from Saudi Arabia, but the move didn’t materialise as the player is still with Kaizer Chiefs,” Makaab told FARPost.

It is not a strange that Duba can be an interesting player to Saudi clubs as the striker has been on the rise for Amakhosi from last season.

Actually, Duba was one of the impressive players for Chiefs as they clinched last season’s Nedbank Cup, after the club had not won a trophy in over a decade.

Saudi teams have seen the PSL as a fertile ground for players as Mohau Nkota move to the Middle East in the off-season to Al-Ettifaq from Orlando Pirates.

This means a move for Duba to the Middle East cannot be completely ruled out as yet.