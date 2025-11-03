ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs matchwinner Flavio Da Silva dedicates goal to Amakhosi fans

Striker says fans made vibe at Moses Mabhida Stadium football friendly
Football news Today, 13:18
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs match-winner Flavio Da Silva dedicates goal against Durban City to Amakhosi fans.

Flavio Silva has dedicated his powerful winning header for Kaizer Chiefs last Friday night to the fans. Silva profited from a well-timed cross from the right by Gaston Sirino to deliver a perfect cross to which Silva headed powerfully to beat Darren Keet in Durban City's goalposts.

The Portuguese-Bissau Guinea Silva rose above City's defence to beat City at Moses Mabhida Stadium much to the crowd's excitement. This was the second time at the same venue the lanky striker scored a winner for Chiefs. It was against another Durban side he scored a winner as he scored on debut when Chiefs beat Golden Arrows 1-0 early in August.

The striker took to his Instagram page to send his dedication to the Amakhosi fans.

"Ambition, hunger, and team spirit. We move on," he wrote. "Thanks, #Amakhosi family, for your support. The atmosphere in Moses Mabhida Stadium was amazing. Thankful to GOD for blessing me with amazing moments that I will surely never forget. To GOD be all the honour and glory."

Silva will be expected to play a key role tomorrow evening at FNB Stadium when Chiefs host Orbit College in a Betway Premiership match.

The match starts at 7.30pm.

