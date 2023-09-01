RU RU NG NG
Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga

Football news Today, 05:36
Photo: FC Union Berlin

The transfer of defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus to the German football club Union has been officially completed.

The press service of the German club informed about the conclusion of the contract with the football player.

Bonucci himself expressed his joy at this new stage in his career.

According to an experienced footballer, it was especially important for him to decide on his first move to a foreign club.

He also expressed his intention to use his experience to help the team on its way through three difficult competitions. Recall that Union Berlin won the right to play in the group stage of the Champions League in the new season. The teams also compete in the Bundesliga and the German Cup.

The 36-year-old Italian defender spent 12 years at Juventus. In the 2017/2018 season, he defended the colors of the Italian Milan.

Last season, Bonucci played 26 matches in all competitions, in which he scored two accurate shots.

According to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, its estimated cost is €1.5 million.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
