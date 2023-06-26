Juventus close to signing AC Milan legend's son

Winger Timothy Weah from Lille and the United States national team is close to joining Juventus, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the clubs have nearly reached an agreement on the player's transfer. It is expected that the player will undergo a medical examination and sign a contract with Juventus by the end of the week.

23-year-old Weah is the son of legendary AC Milan forward George Weah. In the previous season, he played 32 matches for Lille across all competitions, scoring no goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.