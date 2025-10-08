"I couldn't watch Liverpool matches" - Jordan Henderson opens up about his emotions after leaving the Reds

A tough chapter in the Liverpool legend's career.

The player admits he rushed some decisions.

Details: In an interview with The Athletic, 35-year-old Brentford defensive midfielder shared his feelings about the period after leaving Liverpool for Saudi side Al-Ettifaq in 2023:

"It was a very tough period when I left Liverpool," Henderson said. "I spent a long time there, 12 years. Leaving Liverpool itself was a massive and very tough event. At any moment it would have been difficult, because I had lived there for so long. And then suddenly, it was just gone. So, for a while after that, I had to struggle. I couldn't watch many matches, especially Liverpool. I didn't watch a lot of Premier League games. It was tough. Because I had been there so long, because I felt such a connection, because I dedicated so much of my life to that club, when I left, it was really hard. It felt like a break-up. It was just tough." Henderson revealed.

Henderson also admitted that the move to Al-Ettifaq was a mistake and that he would make a different choice now:

"Looking back, maybe I would have made a different decision. But at the time, that's how I felt. And the decision I made was for many reasons, and only I know them. In the end, I tried to do the right thing. I thought that was the best option at the time, and then to come back to Europe and play for Ajax, which I really enjoyed."

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 for €18 million. During his time at Liverpool, the defensive midfielder made 493 appearances, scoring 33 goals and providing 58 assists.

With Liverpool, Jordan Henderson won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, Community Shield, and two EFL Cups.

