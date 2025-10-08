ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Asian Cup Predictions Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025

Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Lebanon Lebanon
Asian Cup (Round 3) 09 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Bhutan Bhutan
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.92
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches in the Asian Cup qualification will take place on Thursday at the stadium in Lebanon, where the home national team will host Bhutan. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a great chance of success.

Match preview

Lebanon has made a strong start in Asian Cup qualifying and currently sits atop their group standings. The campaign began with a convincing 5-0 home win over Brunei, followed by a draw away to Yemen in the second round.

In two recent friendlies, Lebanon edged out Qatar on the road with a narrow 1-0 victory, and earlier in September, played out a goalless draw away against Indonesia. As a result, Lebanon is unbeaten in their last three matches and has conceded in only one of their previous five games.

Bhutan, on the other hand, has started the qualifiers on a less positive note and currently sits at the bottom of the group with just one point. In the opening round, Bhutan held Yemen to a goalless draw at home but fell 1-2 away to Brunei in their next outing.

Overall, Bhutan has managed just one win in their last five matches—defeating Bangladesh 1-0 last September. When it comes to away fixtures, the "Dragon Boys" have lost their last five, conceding 16 goals and scoring only once.

Probable lineups

  • Lebanon: Mattar, Shour, Khamis, Sharafeddine, Al-Zein, Haidar, Khair El Dine, Saffwan, Kaddour, Al-Masri, Najjarine
  • Bhutan: Gyeltshen P., Gyeltshen Y., Norbu T., Dorji T., Wangdi N., Namgyel T., Wangchuk Y., Dorji J. S., Zangpo P., Tshering D., Wangchuk K.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have met just once before, in June 2023, when Lebanon thrashed Bhutan 4-1 away
  • No more than one goal was scored in Lebanon’s last four matches
  • The “Under 2.5 goals” bet has landed in four of Bhutan’s last five games

Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt about Lebanon’s victory, offering odds of 1.06 for a home win. Given the recent results of both teams, the optimal bet here seems to be “Under 3.5 goals” at odds of 1.92.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.92
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kano Pillars vs Kwara United prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 11:00 Kano vs Kwara: Who Will End Their Poor Run? Kano Pillars Odds: 1.6 Kwara United Recommended Melbet
Djibouti vs Egypt prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Djibouti vs Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 October 2025 Djibouti Odds: 1.43 Egypt Bet now 1xBet
Real Madrid Femenino vs Roma prediction Women's Champions League Today, 12:45 Real Madrid vs Roma: Who Will Kick Off the UEFA Women’s Champions League with a Win? Real Madrid Femenino Odds: 1.42 Roma Bet now Mostbet
FC Twente vs Chelsea FC Women prediction Women's Champions League Today, 12:45 Twente (W) vs Chelsea (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 8, 2025 FC Twente Odds: 1.66 Chelsea FC Women Recommended 1xBet
Niger vs Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Niger vs Congo: Can Congo End Their Winless Streak? Niger Odds: 2 Congo Bet now 1xBet
Tanzania vs Zambia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Tanzania vs Zambia: Can Tanzania hold on to second place? Tanzania Odds: 1.56 Zambia Bet now 1xBet
Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 15:30 Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20: prediction and bet for the match on October 8, 2025 Colombia U20 Odds: 1.81 South Africa U20 Recommended MegaPari
Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 15:30 Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20: Prediction and bet for the match on October 8, 2025 Argentina U20 Odds: 1.62 Nigeria U20 Bet now 1xBet
Burundi vs Kenya prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 09:00 Burundi vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Burundi Odds: 1.58 Kenya Bet now 1xBet
Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea: Does Anyone Still Have a Shot at the Top Two? Malawi Odds: 1.54 Equatorial Guinea Recommended Mostbet
Botswana vs Uganda prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Botswana vs Uganda: Can Uganda Secure Second Place? Botswana Odds: 2.3 Uganda Bet now 1xBet
Somalia vs Algeria prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Somalia vs Algeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Somalia Odds: 1.54 Algeria Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores