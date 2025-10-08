Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.92 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches in the Asian Cup qualification will take place on Thursday at the stadium in Lebanon, where the home national team will host Bhutan. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a great chance of success.

Match preview

Lebanon has made a strong start in Asian Cup qualifying and currently sits atop their group standings. The campaign began with a convincing 5-0 home win over Brunei, followed by a draw away to Yemen in the second round.

In two recent friendlies, Lebanon edged out Qatar on the road with a narrow 1-0 victory, and earlier in September, played out a goalless draw away against Indonesia. As a result, Lebanon is unbeaten in their last three matches and has conceded in only one of their previous five games.

Bhutan, on the other hand, has started the qualifiers on a less positive note and currently sits at the bottom of the group with just one point. In the opening round, Bhutan held Yemen to a goalless draw at home but fell 1-2 away to Brunei in their next outing.

Overall, Bhutan has managed just one win in their last five matches—defeating Bangladesh 1-0 last September. When it comes to away fixtures, the "Dragon Boys" have lost their last five, conceding 16 goals and scoring only once.

Probable lineups

Lebanon : Mattar, Shour, Khamis, Sharafeddine, Al-Zein, Haidar, Khair El Dine, Saffwan, Kaddour, Al-Masri, Najjarine

: Mattar, Shour, Khamis, Sharafeddine, Al-Zein, Haidar, Khair El Dine, Saffwan, Kaddour, Al-Masri, Najjarine Bhutan: Gyeltshen P., Gyeltshen Y., Norbu T., Dorji T., Wangdi N., Namgyel T., Wangchuk Y., Dorji J. S., Zangpo P., Tshering D., Wangchuk K.

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have met just once before, in June 2023, when Lebanon thrashed Bhutan 4-1 away

No more than one goal was scored in Lebanon’s last four matches

The “Under 2.5 goals” bet has landed in four of Bhutan’s last five games

Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt about Lebanon’s victory, offering odds of 1.06 for a home win. Given the recent results of both teams, the optimal bet here seems to be “Under 3.5 goals” at odds of 1.92.