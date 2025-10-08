ES ES FR FR
Scotland vs Greece prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Scotland vs Greece prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Scotland Scotland
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 3) 09 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Glasgow, Hampden Park
Greece Greece
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the key fixtures of matchday 7 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will take place on Thursday at Hampden Park in Glasgow, where Scotland will host the national team of Greece. Let’s break down the best bet for goals in this pivotal clash in the race to qualify from the group.

Match preview

Scotland have been enjoying a confident qualifying campaign, showing consistency both in attack and defense. Steve Clarke’s side claimed a crucial away win over Belarus in the previous round and will now play at home for the first time in this qualification cycle.

The Tartan Army are traditionally strong on home soil: they have lost just once in their last 12 home World Cup qualifiers, celebrating victory in eight of those games. Their attacking stats are just as impressive — Scotland have found the net in every home match during this run. Moreover, they’ve scored in the second half in 11 of their last 12 such fixtures.

Greece also got off to a solid start in their qualifying campaign, but suffered a painful setback against Denmark, where Ivan Jovanovic’s men failed to put up a fight. Still, Greece’s away record is impressive — they rarely lose on the road and almost always manage to score.

In their last nine World Cup qualifiers away from home, Greece have scored at least twice in seven matches. Their weak link, however, is the defense, which tends to falter under pressure: they’ve conceded in six of their last eight away qualifiers. That could prove decisive against a well-organized Scottish attack.

Probable lineups

  • Scotland: Gunn; Hickey, Souttar, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, Gilmour, McTominay, Ferguson; Adams, Doak
  • Greece: Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Karetas, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Konstantelias, Tzolis; Pavlidis

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Scotland are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 home World Cup qualifiers.
  • Greece have scored in 14 of their last 16 away matches in European qualifying.
  • The last official meeting between these teams ended with a 3-0 away win for Greece in the Nations League.

Prediction

Both teams are expected to approach the match with attacking intent, aiming to strengthen their positions at the top of the table. Given Scotland’s consistent scoring at home and Greece’s aggressive approach on the road, a goal exchange looks likely. The pick: Both teams to score at odds of 1.95.

