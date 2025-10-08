ES ES FR FR
Faroe Islands vs Montenegro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Faroe Islands vs Montenegro prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Faroe Islands Faroe Islands
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 7) 09 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Torshavn, Torsvoellur Stadium
Montenegro Montenegro
One of the World Cup 2026 qualifying fixtures will take place on Thursday at the Torsvollur Arena in Torshavn, where the Faroe Islands will host Montenegro. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this match with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Faroe Islands had a decent run in September, notching up two wins in their last three qualifiers. However, both victories came against the group’s underdog, Gibraltar, and the team continues to struggle significantly when facing stronger opposition.

Their last home win over a competitive national team dates back to 2022, when they defeated Turkey in the Nations League. Key figures remain Turi and Agnarsson, along with in-form striker Knutsen. Nevertheless, the squad still lacks depth and individual quality.

Montenegro, after a blazing start with two victories, unexpectedly lost momentum, suffering three consecutive defeats and dropping to fourth place in the group. The lack of goals is particularly concerning — in their September matches against Czechia and Croatia, Montenegro failed to score and conceded six times.

The absence of Marušić due to injury complicates things defensively, but the attack, led by Jovetić and Krstović, still holds promise. Young midfielder Adžić from Juventus could become a key element in the center of the park. Winning this match is absolutely crucial for Montenegro’s World Cup hopes, and their motivation will be sky-high.

Probable lineups

  • Faroe Islands: Lamhauge; Chukwuudi, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson; Benjaminsen, Hendriksson, Turi, Agnarsson; Frederiksberg, Bjartalid, Klettskard
  • Montenegro: Petrovic; Rubezic, Savic, Sipcic; Roganovic, Bakic, Brnovic, Camaj; Vukotic, Jovetic, Krstovic

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The Faroe Islands’ last home victory over a team not considered an outsider came in 2022.
  • Montenegro have not won away from home since March 2024.
  • In the first head-to-head of this qualifying campaign, Montenegro defeated the Faroe Islands.

Prediction

Despite their current dip in form, Montenegro objectively have the edge in individual skill and squad depth. The Faroe Islands have yet to show they can challenge anyone other than Gibraltar. Our recommended bet for this game: “Montenegro to win with a (0) handicap” at odds of 1.55.

