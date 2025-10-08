ES ES FR FR
Malta vs Netherlands prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Malta vs Netherlands prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Malta Malta
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 7) 09 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Attard, Ta' Qali
Netherlands Netherlands
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers will take place this Thursday at Malta's Ta' Qali Stadium, where the Maltese national team hosts the Netherlands. Let's take a closer look at the odds and offer a bet with strong potential for success in this intriguing matchup.

Match preview

Malta heads into this clash with one of the group favorites in a somber mood. Emilio De Leo’s squad has managed to collect only two points from eight matches, drawing twice with Lithuania and suffering six defeats. As a result, the Maltese sit at the bottom of the group, trailing Lithuania by a single point.

Despite their efforts, Malta continues to struggle with a lack of clinical finishing and defensive frailties — conceding 17 goals speaks volumes. Their main objective against the Netherlands will be to stay compact at the back and capitalize on rare counterattacking opportunities.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, remain in firm control at the top of the group, despite a September stumble when they drew 1-1 with Poland. Ronald Koeman’s men quickly bounced back, defeating Lithuania and retaining the top spot on goal difference.

The "Oranje" boast a formidable attacking line spearheaded by Memphis Depay, who has become the team’s all-time leading scorer, and a solid midfield anchored by Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch. Back home, Koeman’s squad is confident that a win in Malta will be a crucial step toward direct World Cup qualification.

Probable lineups

  • Malta: Bonello; Muscat, Pepe, Shaw, J. Borg, Camenzuli; J. Mbong, Teuma, Guillaumier, Satariano; P. Mbong
  • Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Hecke, van Dijk, van de Ven; Gravenberch, de Jong, Reijnders; Simons, Malen, Gakpo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The Netherlands have won all seven previous matches against Malta with a combined score of 36:0.
  • In their most recent encounter in March 2025, the Oranje cruised to an 8:0 victory.
  • Malta has yet to win a single qualifier and concedes an average of two goals per game.

Prediction

The Netherlands are vastly superior in every aspect — from individual skill to team structure. Given the gulf in class and the visitors’ motivation to maintain their group lead, a convincing away win is on the cards. Our recommended bet: "Netherlands to win with a -2.5 handicap" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game W2(-2.5)
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
