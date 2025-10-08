ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Cyprus vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Cyprus vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Cyprus Cyprus
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 7) 09 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Larnaca, AEK Arena
Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 7th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the AEK Arena in Larnaca, where Cyprus will host Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here’s a prediction for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for a winning bet.

Match preview

In the previous round, Cyprus showed real character by holding Romania to a 2-2 draw on home soil. That result snapped a losing streak and restored some confidence, although defensive issues persist — the team continues to concede two or more goals per qualifier.

Nevertheless, Cyprus have been putting up a strong fight at home, losing just three times in their last 11 World Cup qualifying matches. What’s more, they have already managed to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina at home in the recent past, which could provide extra motivation for this encounter.

Bosnia and Herzegovina made a confident start to their qualifying campaign but suffered their first defeat last round against Austria (1-2), slightly dampening their ambitions. Despite the setback, Sergej Barbarez’s men still top their group, demonstrating consistent performances both at home and away.

However, picking up away wins is no easy feat: out of their last 11 away matches, they have won by a two-goal margin only three times. The experience and individual quality of attacking players like Džeko and Demirović give the Bosnians an edge in any match. Still, their defense occasionally struggles to handle quick counterattacks, a weakness that’s particularly evident on the road.

Probable line-ups

  • Cyprus: Freitas; Siikkis, Sielis, Laifis, Pileas; Kastanos, Kostis, Kousoulos; Tzionis, Pittas, Loizou
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Memić, Katić, Muharemović, Mujakić; Šunjić, Tahirović, Gigović; Dedić, Džeko, Demirović

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Cyprus are unbeaten in 8 of their last 11 home World Cup qualifiers.
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina are undefeated in eight consecutive away qualifiers.
  • Cyprus defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina at home during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Prediction

Cyprus have shown they can go toe-to-toe with any opponent on home turf and even in defeat, they tend to keep it close. Given the visitors’ occasional instability on the road and the fighting spirit of the hosts, I expect a tight contest without a blowout. The smart money is on “Cyprus +1.0 Asian Handicap” at odds of 1.58.

Comments
