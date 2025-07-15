Official: Jordan Henderson is a Brentford player

In the summer of 2023, Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, after 12 years with the club, set out to conquer the Saudi pitches. But his stint in the Middle East was short-lived, and now he’s made a full return home.

Details: The 35-year-old midfielder is back in the Premier League, signing a two-year deal with Brentford. Henderson left Ajax as a free agent, meaning the Bees secured his transfer at absolutely no cost.