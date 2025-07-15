Official: Jordan Henderson is a Brentford player
In the summer of 2023, Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, after 12 years with the club, set out to conquer the Saudi pitches. But his stint in the Middle East was short-lived, and now he’s made a full return home.
Details: The 35-year-old midfielder is back in the Premier League, signing a two-year deal with Brentford. Henderson left Ajax as a free agent, meaning the Bees secured his transfer at absolutely no cost.
Quote: “When we found out Jordan was available, the decision was pretty straightforward. We did our due diligence by reviewing his recent matches to assess his form: physically, he’s still phenomenal and incredibly driven to achieve new successes, despite everything he’s already accomplished.
He also brings international experience with the England national team, and with that comes a certain level of maturity, professionalism, and commitment — exactly the kind of approach we want to see at our football club,” said Brentford head coach Keith Andrews.