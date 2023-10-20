RU RU NG NG
Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season

PHOTO: Mike Hewitt

The head coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, named his successor as the coach of the team.

In late May of the previous year, Manchester City played to a 1-1 draw against Brighton in the 32nd round of the 2022/23 Premier League season. After the match, Guardiola approached three Manchester City players discussing the 1-1 draw to surprise them with words about the future coach of the team.

"This is the next Manchester City manager," Guardiola said to his players, nodding towards Brighton's coach, Roberto De Zerbi, who was at that moment out of earshot further down the tunnel.

The 52-year-old Guardiola's contract with Manchester City is set to run until the end of the 2024/25 season.

On October 21st, Manchester City will host Brighton as part of the 9th matchday of the Premier League.

Earlier, Guardiola shared his thoughts on who should win the Ballon d'Or in 2023.

